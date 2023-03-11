Some isolated showers and storms this weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! More of an up-and-down weekend here in the ArkLaTex with plenty of cloud cover and some isolated showers and storms as we head into the evening hours. Highs today will rise into the mid and upper-70s for most of the region but some in the north will not warm quite as much. Some isolated showers and storms will move through around 9 this evening moving through mostly SW Arkansas. Temperatures will drop to the 50s tonight with cloudy skies.

Tomorrow, isolated showers will continue into the afternoon with another warmer day compared to what we have in the future. Highs will still reach the 70s. Most of the showers will taper off during the afternoon hours, if you do see rain tomorrow, it will likely be during the first half of the day.

Cooler temperatures are on the way Monday through Wednesday with highs only reaching the 60s. We’ll be dry through most of the week, though, with more shower chances moving in as we head into next weekend.

