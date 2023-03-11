KSLA’s Domonique Benn honored at Women’s History Month celebration

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Friday, March 10, KSLA’s own Domonique Benn was honored at LSU Health Shreveport with the 2023 Women Who Tell Their Stories Award.

Benn was selected to receive the distinguished award for her contributions to the community through storytelling. The ceremony was held at LSU Health Shreveport; she was selected by the Office of Diversity Affairs as an influential woman who empowers the community by telling her story.

KSLA's Domonique Benn was honored with an award from LSU Health Shreveport on Friday, March 10, 2023. (KSLA)

Benn was honored alongside several other powerful women at Friday’s Women’s History Month event.

