KSLA’s Domonique Benn honored at Women’s History Month celebration
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 9:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Friday, March 10, KSLA’s own Domonique Benn was honored at LSU Health Shreveport with the 2023 Women Who Tell Their Stories Award.
Benn was selected to receive the distinguished award for her contributions to the community through storytelling. The ceremony was held at LSU Health Shreveport; she was selected by the Office of Diversity Affairs as an influential woman who empowers the community by telling her story.
Benn was honored alongside several other powerful women at Friday’s Women’s History Month event.
