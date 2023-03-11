Ask the Doctor
KSLA honors Director of Humane Society of NWLA for Women’s History Month

Courtney Wingate is the Director of the Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana.
By Biskie Duncan
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - For women’s history month, KSLA is honoring local women who have made an impact in different areas of our community.

On March 10, Courtney Wingate, the Director of the Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana, was honored. She has been a part of the society since 2008.

In 2014, Wingate took on a new role and brought new life into a building on Linwood.

“We had about seven volunteers at the time, so I kind of took over as director but without the title at the time. I started hitting PetSmart and Petco. I reached out to national organizations such as North Shore Animal League and Bissell Pet Foundation,” Wingate said.

Along the way, Wingate has made quite the impression on her volunteers with her dedication.

“She puts in 100% effort of everything she does here in the community. You know, she’s always at events when we have events. She’s always working shifts,” one of the volunteers said.

