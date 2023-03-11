Ask the Doctor
‘I’ll never see him walk across the stage, and I’ll never see him go off to college’ says mother of teen athlete killed by former friend

Devin Myers, 17
(KSLA)
By Jasmine Franklin and Amia Lewis
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 7:07 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A mother is still heartbroken and mourning the loss of her 17-year-old son Devin Myers, who was shot and killed near their home in March of 2022.

“I feel like if you take a life you deserve to have your life taken because you took an innocent child life that didn’t deserve it. He didn’t bother nobody,” Tasha Myers, Devin’s mother, said.

Tasha says the day her son died was the worst day of her life.

“You took my baby life that didn’t deserve to be taken... behind something so stupid. I don’t do nothing hardly no more because everything I was doing was pertaining to my son,” Myers said.

Devin was an honor student at Huntington High School. He was a star athlete on the school’s basketball team and had dreams of continuing his basketball career in college. Tragically, his dreams were cut short after he was shot and killed last year.

The mother of Devin Myers speaks with KSLA.
(Tasha Myers)

“If you pick up a gun and you shoot at someone, you deserve to go to jail,” Tasha said.

Devin was killed by Shamichael Pearson, 19. Tasha says she heard the gunshots that took her son away from her. She says Devin and his killer were friends at one point and even played basketball together.

“For somebody to hate you so much to do that to them, and you was just previously hanging with him, and now the person don’t want to hang with you no more, you kill him. That’s crazy,” Tasha said.

Myers says she spoke to Pearson for hours before he took Devin’s life.

“I talked to him for almost 3 hours, so I don’t have no sympathy for him when I talked to [him] before [he] killed my child,” Tasha said.

Pearson will be sentenced March 27. Tasha says this is the beginning of justice for her son, but her life will still never be the same.

The mother of Devin Myers speaks with KSLA.
(Tasha Myers)

“Games I can’t never go to watch him. I’ll never see him walk across the stage. I’ll never see him go off to college. I’ll never see him doing anything he was supposed to be doing.”

Tasha says her son was loving, smart, and enjoyed helping others. She plans to continue keeping his legacy alive.

