Bossier teacher honored as hero for saving student’s life

By Michael Barnes
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A substitute teacher performed a heroic action on Feb. 14 in order to save a choking student’s life.

Jordan Jones was substituting at the Bossier Elementary School on a normal Tuesday when one of the students began choking in the lunchroom. Jones quickly took action when he noticed.

“My instincts kicked in and my CPR background kicked in, and I went over to check on him. I noticed he was struggling to breathe, so I gave him the Heimlich maneuver,” Jones said.

Jones has saved a 4th grade student’s life.

“We got the paramedics there to make sure he was okay, and it turns out everything was fine,” Jones explained.

He was thankful for his ability to remain calm during a crisis.

“In my mind I was like ‘Oh crap something is about to go down. I need to hurry up and get over there.’ Being around little kids, you can’t show them that you’re freaking out, so I had to remain calm and take control of the situation,” Jones said.

While talking with Bossier School officials, they told KSLA that Jordan was aware in that moment.

“We are so grateful that Mr. Jones was in the right place at the right time and that he had the life-saving skills to be able to jump in, take action and perform the Heimlich maneuver, and literally save that child’s life,” Sonja Bailes, Public Relations Liaison of Bossier Schools, said.

Jones is also a track and field coach for Airline High and his athletes now call him ‘Coach Hero’. He chooses to use the respect to set an example.

“My main thing is to be able to show the kids that no matter who you are, you can make an impact on someone’s life,” Jones said.

Jones says he only did what he did in hopes that anyone else would have done the same.

“I have one of my own. He’s almost one year old, and if he was in that situation, I would hope someone would step in like I did and save my son.” 

