5th graders contribute art for community improvement project

By Fred Gamble
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 9:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - New park improvements were unveiled on March 10 at Bringle Lake in Texarkana, Texas.

The improvement was a project by the Pleasant Grove ISD 5th grade art club. The project was made out of recycled materials and welded together and installed by the district’s maintenance crew. It will be located out by the dam of Bringle Lake, along the Bringle Lake Walking Trail.

Christina Cook, a teacher at the school, said the mission for the club is foster a sense of community.

The park improvement was a project by the Pleasant Grove 5th grade art club.
The park improvement was a project by the Pleasant Grove 5th grade art club.(Pleasant Grove ISD)

“Our club made this installation out of recyclable materials, so hopefully it’ll brighten the landscape of Bringle Lake the spillway,” Cook said.

The park improvement was a project by the Pleasant Grove 5th grade art club.
The park improvement was a project by the Pleasant Grove 5th grade art club.(Pleasant Grove ISD)

“I think it is amazing because I really never done anything like this. It’s my first time doing it,” Mila, a student, said.

The art project is located at the Lake Spillay in Wamba.

