Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month
BAFB Air Show

‘This is a dream.’ Woman shocked to win first $1M prize in new lottery game

Wendy Hester won the $1 million prize from a $10 VIP Platinum ticket she bought from a mini-mart.
Wendy Hester won the $1 million prize from a $10 VIP Platinum ticket she bought from a mini-mart.(NC Education Lottery)
By WECT Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LELAND, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) – A woman in North Carolina won the first $1 million top prize in a new lottery scratch-off game.

“This is a dream,” said Wendy Hester, of Leland. “We can finally get our home.”

Hester won the $1 million prize from a $10 VIP Platinum ticket she bought from a mini-mart, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.

“Something just told me to buy it, so I did,” she said. “It was just meant to be, I think.”

Hester decided to take the lump-sum payment of $600,000, which was ultimately $427,503 after federal tax withholdings.

In addition to a new home, Hester hopes to use the winnings to pay off her car.

“This is a godsend,” she said. “We really needed this.”

The VIP Platinum game debuted this month with five $1 million top prizes. Four $1 million prizes remain to be claimed.

Copyright 2023 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natoya Dixon (left), DOB: 11/12/2003, and Tristen Thomas (right), DOB: 10/23/2003
2 teens arrested in death of another teen outside of skating rink; victim identified
NASA climate scientists have concerns about the thawing of part of the permafrost in the Arctic.
Scientists revive a ‘zombie virus’ that spent 48,500 years frozen in permafrost
Shamichael Pearson, 18
19-year-old found guilty of second-degree murder of star athlete
Shreveport police are investigating a shooting that occurred about 1:23 p.m. Feb. 26, 2023 on...
Coroner identifies 2 people killed in triple shooting on Rainbow Drive
This is an artist's concept of the memorial planned to be erected atop the yellow fever mound...
Memorial planned to hundreds of yellow fever victims buried in mass grave in Shreveport

Latest News

FILE - This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control...
House votes to declassify info about origins of COVID-19
FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2015 file photo, an Oscar statue appears outside the Dolby Theatre for...
It’s almost Oscars time: Here’s everything you need to know
FILE - In testimony to Congress, Chair Jerome Powell made clear that the Fed would increase the...
Another US hiring surge: 311,000 jobs despite Fed rate hikes
Mourners attend a vigil at The Rock on the grounds of Michigan State University in East...
Michigan State shooter’s note says he felt hated, rejected