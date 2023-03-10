SPD still searching for girl reported as runaway in Sept. 2022

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is still looking for a juvenile who was reported as a runaway back in 2022.

Police say in September, Sindy Tero-Jaliano, 15, sometimes spelled “Cindy,” was last seen at her sponsor’s home in the 1800 block of Magnolia Avenue. She’s an immigrant and is believed to still be in the area, police say.

Tero-Jaliano is 5′ 2″ tall and weighs about 130 lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call 318-673-7300 #3.

