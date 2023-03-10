Safe Haven Baby Box made available at Sevier County Medical Center

DEQUEEN, Ark. (KSLA) - With the latest service provided at a Southwest Arkansas hospital, officials say if used, it will save lives.

The Safe Haven Baby Box is located at Sevier County Medical Center in Dequeen, Arkansas. Hospital leaders say it could mean life or death for a newborn child.

Lori House, administrator at Sevier County Medical Center, says she wants mothers to feel safe when leaving their baby.

“We wanted to be a place where a mother in crisis could bring her newborn infant and have the knowledge and security that we are here to take care of that infant,” House said.

Sevier County Medical Center has teamed up with the nonprofit group “Safe Haven Baby Box” to provide this service to the area. The Safe Haven Baby Box allows a mother to place her child inside the box.

“The box allow anonymity which means they don’t have to go face to face with you they don’t have to talk to you,” Monica Kelsy, founder of Safe Baby Box, said.

Kelsy founded the organization in 2016 and said the idea was personal for her.

“Two hours after I was born, my birth mother abandoned me, so today I stand on the front line of this movement as one of these kids that wasn’t lovingly placed in a safe haven baby box,” Kelsy said.

Kelsy says there are 138 Safe Haven Baby Boxes across the country including this one in Dequeen and one at the Magnolia Arkansas fire station.

“All they have to do is walk up to the box, open the door, take the orange bag, place their newborn inside, shut the door and walk away.”

At the point, an alarm begins to alert officials that a baby is inside.

