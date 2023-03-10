Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month
BAFB Air Show

Police: 5 dead in apparent murder-suicide in South Florida

FILE - Police found three females and two males dead from apparent gunshot wounds, officials...
FILE - Police found three females and two males dead from apparent gunshot wounds, officials said.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI LAKES, Fla. (AP) — Police in South Florida were investigating five deaths Friday in what they believe to be a murder-suicide.

Miami-Dade police officers responded to a Miami Lakes home Friday morning after a relative requested a welfare check because she had been unable to contact the occupants, a news release said.

After meeting with the relative, uniformed officers entered the residence through a rear window, authorities said. Inside, they found three females and two males dead from apparent gunshot wounds, officials said. The wounds of one man appeared to be self-inflicted, leading investigators to believe the case was a murder-suicide.

Police didn’t immediately release the names or ages of the deceased or a motive for the shootings.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natoya Dixon (left), DOB: 11/12/2003, and Tristen Thomas (right), DOB: 10/23/2003
2 teens arrested in death of another teen outside of skating rink; victim identified
Haughton and Bossier police were fired at and fired back
Man shot & killed by officers after high speed chase was armed with AR-15 style fully automatic BB rifle
Shamichael Pearson, 18
19-year-old found guilty of second-degree murder of star athlete
Alligator spotted at Bossier City park.
Alligator on the loose at Bossier City’s Field of Dreams Park; park closed
NASA climate scientists have concerns about the thawing of part of the permafrost in the Arctic.
Scientists revive a ‘zombie virus’ that spent 48,500 years frozen in permafrost

Latest News

Mourners attend a vigil at The Rock on the grounds of Michigan State University in East...
Michigan State shooter’s note says he felt hated, rejected
FILE: An image of Ben Franklin is seen on a $100 bill. Silicon Valley Bank failed after...
Bank regulators seize Silicon Valley Bank in largest bank failure since the Great Recession
Officials with the Virginia Department of Forestry said firefighter Rocky Wood was killed...
‘Our hearts are broken’: Veteran firefighter killed while battling wildfire
A video posted to Facebook shows numerous dead fish washed up in Venice on Thursday. They range...
‘You can’t go to the beach’: Florida’s gulf coast lined with thousands of dead fish from red tide
FILE - Alabama forward Darius Miles looks to pass in the second half an NCAA college basketball...
Ex-Alabama player Miles indicted on capital murder charges