Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month
BAFB Air Show

Man crushed by car trying to steal catalytic converter from car dealership, detectives say

Chatham County detectives confirmed Wednesday, 32-year-old Matthew Eric Smith’s death was “the result of an attempted catalytic converter theft.”
By Alyssa Jackson and Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) – The owners of a car dealership in Georgia were shocked to find a body under a car when they arrived to work Tuesday morning.

“I didn’t even get close to him. I called the police right away,” South Bound Auto Sales owner Mike Abouharb said.

Abouharb found the body crushed under the car. From what he saw and what was left behind, he said it appeared the man was trying to steal a catalytic converter.

Chatham County detectives confirmed Wednesday, 32-year-old Matthew Eric Smith’s death was “the result of an attempted catalytic converter theft.”

Abouharb said it’s been tough keeping the doors open to his business over the years.

“Name it ... it happened,” he said. “In any given year, you got between $30 to $50,000 lost in catalytic converters, radios, even tires.”

Tuesday morning’s incident, though, has made them question what the future will look like.

“Everybody thinks the car business, you’re shoveling money. But you make a little money, then get a hit like this and it makes a big toll. It’s a hardship. It’s not worth it,” Abouharb said.

The car dealership said it might consider changing its business model in the near future.

Copyright 2023 WTOC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natoya Dixon (left), DOB: 11/12/2003, and Tristen Thomas (right), DOB: 10/23/2003
2 teens arrested in death of another teen outside of skating rink; victim identified
Shamichael Pearson, 18
19-year-old found guilty of second-degree murder of star athlete
NASA climate scientists have concerns about the thawing of part of the permafrost in the Arctic.
Scientists revive a ‘zombie virus’ that spent 48,500 years frozen in permafrost
Shreveport police are investigating a shooting that occurred about 1:23 p.m. Feb. 26, 2023 on...
Coroner identifies 2 people killed in triple shooting on Rainbow Drive
This is an artist's concept of the memorial planned to be erected atop the yellow fever mound...
Memorial planned to hundreds of yellow fever victims buried in mass grave in Shreveport

Latest News

FILE: An image of Ben Franklin is seen on a $100 bill. Silicon Valley Bank failed after...
Bank regulators seize Silicon Valley Bank in largest bank failure since the Great Recession
Laura DeMonte gave birth to their baby girl, Penelope Dustin-Ann DeMonte, on Monday.
Fallen officer’s wife gives birth to healthy baby girl 5 months after his death
Traute Lafrenz died at the age of 103.
Survivor of White Rose group that resisted Nazis dies at 103
Haughton and Bossier police were fired at and fired back
Man shot & killed by officers after high speed chase was armed with AR-15 style fully automatic BB rifle
FILE - Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani, the former lover and business partner of Theranos CEO Elizabeth...
Theranos exec Sunny Balwani loses bid to delay prison term