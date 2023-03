SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Congestion is backing up on I-220 westbound towards North Market Street due to an accident on I-220.

Traffic back-up I-220 westbound. (dotd)

On March 10, around 7:30 a.m., traffic began to back up as a tractor-trailer overturned on I-220 west. Congestion is backing up towards North Market Street.

