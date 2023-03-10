Gradual clearing and turning much cooler today

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Scattered showers continue to move across the ArkLaTex early this morning but these should be ending quickly around sunrise leaving behind a cloudy sky. Temperatures are starting off mild with most locations in the 50s and 60s.

Heading into the afternoon, gradual clearing will take place from north to south. Locations along and south of I-20 will hang onto the clouds much longer but will eventually see some peeks of sunshine by mid to late afternoon. It will be a sharply cooler day behind the front with highs only topping out in the mid 60s.

For Saturday, our wind will switch back to the southwest ahead of another cold front and this will allow for another warming trend with highs back in the 70s for the entire region. Clouds will be around throughout the day with some peeks of sunshine here and there.

A cold front will quickly sweep southeast and through the ArkLaTex late Saturday night into Sunday morning bringing the potential of severe weather to parts of Oklahoma and Arkansas. Large hail and damaging wind would be the primary threat with any storms in this region late Saturday night. Storms will likely weaken significantly as they approach northern Louisiana Sunday morning with just a few showers leftover.

Clouds will gradually clear through Sunday afternoon as cooler and drier air arrives behind the front.

It turns even cooler early next week with highs only in the low to mid 60s Monday into Tuesday before another warming trend commences by the middle of next week.

Have a great weekend!

-Matt Jones

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.