Furry Friends Friday: Chevy chills-out with KSLA

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 9:36 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A chilled-out little Terrier-mix pup, Chevy comes to KSLA looking for a new home.

On March 10, Chevy, a white with brown spot terrier mix, visits from KSLA from Caddo Parish Animal Services (CPAS). Poor little Chevy was adopted but sadly was returned a week later, but that just means you have a chance to add her to your family now!

Chevy, 4.5 months old.
Chevy, 4.5 months old.(CPAS)

Chevy is only four and a half months old, so she’s still just a pup. She needs a home willing to be patient to raise and train a puppy. For a pup, Chevy is really calm for a puppy, maybe a little shy at first but is very loving.

CPAS invites you to bring your furry friends to meet a new possible friend at 1500 Monty Street, Shreveport. Adoption fees are only $25!

