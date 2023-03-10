Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month
BAFB Air Show

A few storms this weekend followed by another cool down next week

By Jeff Castle
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Another cold front will arrive in the ArkLaTex this weekend bringing a round of storms followed by some cooler weather early next week. More unsettled weather is likely toward the end of next week with more cool air expected.

Clouds will hang on this evening and into tonight, but the forecast remains dry. Temperatures will fall back into the 40s and 50s across the ArkLaTex by morning.

Saturday will start off with gray skies, but some sunshine may peek out during the afternoon hours. We’ll likely stay dry through the day. Temperatures will warm up into the low to mid 70s for highs.

Showers and storms are expected to flare up during the evening hours Saturday around the I-30 corridor and then build southward through the area during the overnight hours ahead of our latest cold front. There is a chance for a few strong to severe storms Saturday evening across northern portions of the ArkLaTex. Large hail is the primary threat.

Showers may linger around and south of I-20 through Sunday morning, but dry weather will return area-wide by afternoon. Clouds will hang on much of the day, but some clearing could start to show up during the afternoon. Temperatures will begin to turn cooler with afternoon highs only reaching the low to mid 60s.

We’ll get back to dry weather the first half of next week with some sunshine at times and clouds at others. Temperatures will remain cool early in the week with highs in the 60s and morning lows in the 30s. Portions of the northern ArkLaTex could see a light frost as well. We’ll begin to warm back into the 70s again on Wednesday.

Another storm system and cold front will pick rain chances back up Thursday and Friday with another cool down likely as we wrap up next week and head into the following weekend. There may be more frost opportunities and possibly even a light freeze in some areas by next weekend.

Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natoya Dixon (left), DOB: 11/12/2003, and Tristen Thomas (right), DOB: 10/23/2003
2 teens arrested in death of another teen outside of skating rink; victim identified
Haughton and Bossier police were fired at and fired back
Man shot & killed by officers after high speed chase was armed with AR-15 style fully automatic BB rifle
Shamichael Pearson, 18
19-year-old found guilty of second-degree murder of star athlete
Alligator spotted at Bossier City park.
Alligator on the loose at Bossier City’s Field of Dreams Park; park closed
NASA climate scientists have concerns about the thawing of part of the permafrost in the Arctic.
Scientists revive a ‘zombie virus’ that spent 48,500 years frozen in permafrost

Latest News

A few weekend storms
Jeff's Friday afternoon weather update
Clearing this afternoon
Gradual clearing and turning much cooler today
Clearing this afternoon
Matt's midday weather update
Much cooler today
Matt's morning weather update