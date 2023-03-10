A few storms this weekend followed by another cool down next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Another cold front will arrive in the ArkLaTex this weekend bringing a round of storms followed by some cooler weather early next week. More unsettled weather is likely toward the end of next week with more cool air expected.

Clouds will hang on this evening and into tonight, but the forecast remains dry. Temperatures will fall back into the 40s and 50s across the ArkLaTex by morning.

Saturday will start off with gray skies, but some sunshine may peek out during the afternoon hours. We’ll likely stay dry through the day. Temperatures will warm up into the low to mid 70s for highs.

Showers and storms are expected to flare up during the evening hours Saturday around the I-30 corridor and then build southward through the area during the overnight hours ahead of our latest cold front. There is a chance for a few strong to severe storms Saturday evening across northern portions of the ArkLaTex. Large hail is the primary threat.

Showers may linger around and south of I-20 through Sunday morning, but dry weather will return area-wide by afternoon. Clouds will hang on much of the day, but some clearing could start to show up during the afternoon. Temperatures will begin to turn cooler with afternoon highs only reaching the low to mid 60s.

We’ll get back to dry weather the first half of next week with some sunshine at times and clouds at others. Temperatures will remain cool early in the week with highs in the 60s and morning lows in the 30s. Portions of the northern ArkLaTex could see a light frost as well. We’ll begin to warm back into the 70s again on Wednesday.

Another storm system and cold front will pick rain chances back up Thursday and Friday with another cool down likely as we wrap up next week and head into the following weekend. There may be more frost opportunities and possibly even a light freeze in some areas by next weekend.

Have a great weekend!

