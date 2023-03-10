Eyewitness, former SPD officer take stand on Day 2 of Hurricane Chris murder trial

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A former Shreveport police officer and an eyewitness were among those called to testify on Day 2 of the second-degree murder trial of Christopher Dooley.

One of the witnesses Thursday, March 9 told jurors in Caddo District Court about seeing Dooley, a 34-year-old Shreveport native and rapper who goes by the name Hurricane Chris, and 32-year-old Danzeria O. Farris Jr. arguing at the Texaco gas station in the 2600 block of Hollywood Avenue that day in June 2020.

The eyewitness testified that he went inside the gas station and told the clerk “there might be a problem outside.”

Jurors also watched Shreveport police video of Dooley as he sat in the back of a patrol car after the shooting that claimed Farris’ life.

The former SPD officer testified Thursday that Dooley approached him and said his unloaded gun was in the vehicle. According to the video, police would later learn that the vehicle had been reported as stolen.

Dooley has pled not guilty. His attorneys claim he acted in self-defense.

