Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month

Eyewitness, former SPD officer take stand on Day 2 of Hurricane Chris murder trial

Jurors also watched police video of Christopher Dooley as he sat in patrol car after fatal shooting
By Alexandria Savage and KSLA Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A former Shreveport police officer and an eyewitness were among those called to testify on Day 2 of the second-degree murder trial of Christopher Dooley.

One of the witnesses Thursday, March 9 told jurors in Caddo District Court about seeing Dooley, a 34-year-old Shreveport native and rapper who goes by the name Hurricane Chris, and 32-year-old Danzeria O. Farris Jr. arguing at the Texaco gas station in the 2600 block of Hollywood Avenue that day in June 2020.

The eyewitness testified that he went inside the gas station and told the clerk “there might be a problem outside.”

[RELATED: Jurors listen to three 911 calls on first day of rapper Hurricane Chris’ murder trial]

Jurors also watched Shreveport police video of Dooley as he sat in the back of a patrol car after the shooting that claimed Farris’ life.

The former SPD officer testified Thursday that Dooley approached him and said his unloaded gun was in the vehicle. According to the video, police would later learn that the vehicle had been reported as stolen.

Dooley has pled not guilty. His attorneys claim he acted in self-defense.

Crime in the ArkLaTex:

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natoya Dixon (left), DOB: 11/12/2003, and Tristen Thomas (right), DOB: 10/23/2003
2 teens arrested in death of another teen outside of skating rink; victim identified
Christopher Dooley aka Hurricane Chris
Jurors listen to three 911 calls on first day of rapper Hurricane Chris’ murder trial
Storms possible today
Storm chances ramping up today
Social Security Money
Potential change to Social Security benefits could impact people with disabilities
“It’s just been terrible,” said Jermaine Anderson, a tenant. “The note we received, we received...
Stoner Avenue tenants given notice to leave

Latest News

KSLA Salutes: Sergeant Naomi DuBose
KSLA SALUTES: Sgt. Naomi DuBose for helping man whose car caught fire
Patrick Lynch went to a job fair last November held by Horseshoe Casino. But he says he...
Man gets W2 form reporting wages he never received
Truckers use Jake brakes to slow their tractor-trailer rigs, particularly on downhill slopes,...
Bossier City outlaws use of unmuffled compression brakes on 3 major thoroughfares
Shreveport police are investigating a shooting that occurred about 1:23 p.m. Feb. 26, 2023 on...
Coroner identifies 2 people killed in triple shooting on Rainbow Drive