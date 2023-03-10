Alligator on the loose at Bossier City’s Field of Dreams Park; park closed

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A Bossier park is closed due to the sighting of a 4-foot-long alligator.

On March 10, Bossier City Parks and Recreation officials announced a temporary closure of the Field of Dreams Park, located at 4714 Hazel Jones Rd., because of the sighting of an alligator.

The alligator is estimated to be 4 feet in length.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has been contacted to assist with the removal of the alligator.

“The safety of our citizens and park’s visitors is a priority and we are taking the necessary steps to ensure there is no danger to the public,” said Mayor Tommy Chandler.

The park will reopen once it is deemed safe for visitors. There is currently no timeline for the park’s reopening.

