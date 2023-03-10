Amtrak intends to apply for federal assistance to start passenger rail service along I-20 corridor

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Amtrak has now confirmed its intention to apply for federal support to introduce new rail services along the I-20 corridor.

On Friday, March 10, Rail Passengers Association President Jim Mathews released a statement about the news.

FULL STATEMENT:

“We’re thrilled to hear this very welcome development about an expansion that is long, long overdue. As CEO of the Rail Passengers Association, I’d like to formally congratulate Amtrak for taking this step, and to recognize the hard behind-the-scenes work done by the Southern Rail Commission and Transportation for America carrying the flag for this sort of expansion nationwide. It is hard to overstate the degree to which this really is, in an unfortunately over-used phrase, a ‘game-changer.’

For half a century, the American people – speaking through their elected representatives in the Congress – have consistently, year after year after year, sought to promote and expand passenger rail in our country, through creating Amtrak in 1971 to strengthen struggling rail carriers by relieving them of their long-standing common-carrier obligations, and most recently through providing historic levels of funding for Amtrak intercity passenger rail development and related investments in host railroad infrastructure.

Americans want more and better trains, stopping in more places and serving more people.

I’m especially gratified to see Amtrak heeding the inspiring calls from both Republicans and Democrats about the vital role new passenger trains can play in our country. Our professional staff here at the Association has worked for many years with Senators, members of Congress, and their staffs and we’ve seen how much support there is for an Amtrak service for all Americans and not just those on the Northeast Corridor. Congress’ message in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law was crystal clear: we don’t need to abandon rural and low-population communities to economic stagnation, disconnected from the rest of the country. As a great Nation, we have enough wealth to connect all lower 48 states to a functional passenger rail network that returns many multiples of economic benefit to the communities it serves.

I’d like to congratulate the Southern Rail Commission members and chairs, past and present, but especially my friend, your current Chairman, Knox Ross, for SRC’s relentless determination to bring passenger rail’s benefits to Americans everywhere. And former Meridian Mayor and Amtrak Chair John Robert Smith and the Transportation for America staff, too, who have been quietly laying the groundwork for years to get us all to this point. Lastly, Senator Roger Wicker and Senator Bill Cassidy deserve recognition for their rock-steady leadership and vision which has led us to today’s announcement.

Rail Passengers has been proud of our partnership with T4A, the Southern Rail Commission, Senator Wicker’s office, and many other key congressional offices, to advance our vision of a Connected America. We stand ready to help this vital project take the next step.”

