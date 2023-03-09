Ask the Doctor
Storms arrive tonight with a few more expected this weekend

By Jeff Castle
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A couple of cold fronts through the weekend will bring some rain and storms with them, but only minor temperature fluctuations are expected over the next few days.

Showers and storms will be on the increase as we head into this evening and tonight. A strong storm or 2 is possible with the potential to produce some hail along with heavy downpours. Temperatures tonight will fall back into the 50s.

Showers will wind down first thing Friday morning across the southern ArkLaTex. Clouds will hang on through the morning hours, but some sunshine will break through during the afternoon. Temperatures will be cooler than they have been most of this week with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 60s across the area.

More clouds are likely on Saturday, but much of the day will be dry. Temperatures will bounce back into the mid 70s for highs. Another round of showers and storms is expected, especially across the I-30 corridor as we head into Saturday evening. Once again a strong storm or 2 is possible with hail being the main hazard.

Rain chances will wrap up around sunrise on Sunday with decreasing clouds through the afternoon. Temperatures will start to turn cooler with afternoon highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Next week starts off dry with some sunshine, but cooler conditions are likely early in the week. Daytime highs will run mainly in the 60s with morning lows in the 40s. Temperatures will inch back into the 70s by midweek with more showers returning by Thursday.

The pollen situation won’t get better anytime soon. Tonight’s rain may clear the air a little for Friday, but expect very highs level of mainly tree pollen to return over the weekend.

Have a good night!

