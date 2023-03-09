Shreveport-Bossier coaches take children under wings, guides them

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Local coaches come together to guide children onto the right path using their favorite sports.

It takes a village to raise a child. Several coaches in the community work to take children under their wings, to try and guide them while playing the sports that they love.

On March 9, Coach 3 Feet (Cortez Davis) with 318 Soldier Basketball and Coach T (Terrance Taylor) with Game Time, join us in the KSLA Café to discuss their involvement with the community.

“It’s the love not only of the sports, but of you and the attention, and it brings a family atmosphere to the school, to the community, and everything, " says Coach T when asked if they are part of the solution for struggling children.

“They need the guidance but they also need an outlet for their talent,” says Coach 3 Feet. “A lot of parents don’t know their kids are talented until you see a coach or a teacher saying, hey your child, your daughter, your son they have it.”

Even some celebrity sports players have gotten involved, including NBA players, NFL players, and more.

