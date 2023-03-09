Police looking for 12-year-old boy last seen at Green Oaks High

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is looking for a runaway juvenile.

The 12-year-old boy, identified as Undrano Hicks, was last seen at Green Oaks High School on March 7. Hicks is 5′ 3″ tall and weighs about 110 lbs. He was last seen wearing Green Oaks High School shirt that is green, as well as khaki pants and Crocs.

Anyone with information on Hicks’ whereabouts should call SPD at 318-673-7300.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.