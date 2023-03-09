Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month

Police looking for 12-year-old boy last seen at Green Oaks High

Hicks, 12
Hicks, 12(SPD)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is looking for a runaway juvenile.

The 12-year-old boy, identified as Undrano Hicks, was last seen at Green Oaks High School on March 7. Hicks is 5′ 3″ tall and weighs about 110 lbs. He was last seen wearing Green Oaks High School shirt that is green, as well as khaki pants and Crocs.

Anyone with information on Hicks’ whereabouts should call SPD at 318-673-7300.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natoya Dixon (left), DOB: 11/12/2003, and Tristen Thomas (right), DOB: 10/23/2003
2 teens arrested in death of another teen outside of skating rink; victim identified
Christopher Dooley aka Hurricane Chris
Jurors listen to three 911 calls on first day of rapper Hurricane Chris’ murder trial
Storms possible today
Storm chances ramping up today
Social Security Money
Potential change to Social Security benefits could impact people with disabilities
Officials say 1-year-old Enora Lavenir died of acute fentanyl toxicity while her family was...
1-year-old dies from fentanyl at Airbnb, lawsuit says

Latest News

Truckers use Jake brakes to slow their tractor-trailer rigs, particularly on downhill slopes,...
Bossier City outlaws use of unmuffled compression brakes on 3 major thoroughfares
Ahead of the 2023 state legislative session, Louisiana lawmakers are poised to debate two bills...
Louisiana lawmakers setting the stage for medical marijuana expansion debate
Shreveport police are investigating a shooting that occurred about 1:23 p.m. Feb. 26, 2023 on...
Coroner identifies 2 people killed in triple shooting on Rainbow Drive
“Yesterday, to use the restroom, you know. Oh, I’ll tell you, it was pretty rough yesterday...
Village Water System customers find ways to cope with water outage, boil advisory