Memorial planned to hundreds of yellow fever victims buried in mass grave in Shreveport

“There is no marker here right now that gives a single name”
It's been 150 years since about 800 victims of the yellow fever epidemic in Shreveport were buried at Oakland Cemetary.
By Jade Myers
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 12:00 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport lost one-fourth of its population in a few short weeks to the yellow fever epidemic, historian Gary Joiner once noted.

“People died so quickly, including physicians and nurses, that society nearly collapsed. The town was quarantined from the rest of the world.”

The epidemic also robbed hundreds in Shreveport of a proper burial.

Now the city and some historians want to do something about that. There’s a project to memorialize them. And the City Council recently passed an ordinance to help fund it.

This map shows the location of the mass grave where hundreds of yellow fever victims were...
This map shows the location of the mass grave where hundreds of yellow fever victims were buried in Shreveport's Oakland Cemetery. Plans are to build a memorial to them atop the yellow fever mound.

“There is no marker here right now that gives a single name,” noted Dr. Cheryl White, a history professor at LSU Shreveport. “These people were buried without any ritual or any sort of ceremony. There were no words said over them.”

It’s been 150 years since about 800 victims of the yellow fever epidemic in Shreveport were buried in a mass grave in Oakland Cemetery. That’s because the city could not keep up with the burials of 1873.

“There were people dying so rapidly. Dozens every day,” White said. “The city made the decision to open up a single mass trench grave where people would be buried together.”

The Oakland Cemetery Preservation Society wants to build a memorial to honor those victims. LSUS identified some of them based on public records.

This is an artist's concept of the memorial planned to be erected atop the yellow fever mound...
This is an artist's concept of the memorial planned to be erected atop the yellow fever mound in Shreveport's Oakland Cemetery.

“We came up with a list of almost 700 names; and then there are over 100 probably in here that we are going to say are known but to God,” White said. “The rest of the names will be read here. They will be permanently inscribed on this memorial marker on pedestals people can walk around and read the names.”

Last week, the City Council passed the 2023 Riverboat Development Fund. It provides $100,000 for the project.

“The biggest takeaway for me has been a sense of gratification, as an academic historian, to be able to be part of a project that’s going to be able to not only commemorate the most transformative event in our history as a city but, more importantly, to finally honor the people who are buried here who have been nameless in history,” White said.

The memorial will be located atop the yellow fever mound. White said she hopes to begin construction immediately.

