Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month

LSU hits field for first day of spring practice

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5)
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 9:59 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s year number two for the LSU football team under head coach Brian Kelly.

The Tigers held their first practice of spring football early Thursday, March 9.

LSU head coach Brian Kelly
LSU head coach Brian Kelly(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)

Quarterback Jayden Daniels is back for his fifth year of college ball. In 2022, he accounted for nearly 3,800 yards of total offense and 28 touchdowns.

Standout linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. has a new number for his sophomore season but most expect the same explosiveness he showed last season. He finished 2022 with 72 total tackles, 7.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, and an interception.

LSU linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. (4)
LSU linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. (4)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tristen Thomas, DOB: 10/23/2003
Teen arrested in death of another teen outside of skating rink; victim identified
Storms possible today
Storm chances ramping up today
Christopher Dooley aka Hurricane Chris
Jurors listen to three 911 calls on first day of rapper Hurricane Chris’ murder trial
Officials say 1-year-old Enora Lavenir died of acute fentanyl toxicity while her family was...
1-year-old dies from fentanyl at Airbnb, lawsuit says
Man shot in calf on Line Avenue
Man shot in calf on Line Avenue

Latest News

LSU head coach Brian Kelly
SEC announces appearance schedule for 2023 Football Media Days
Oregon State linebacker Omar Speights follows a play during the second half of an NCAA college...
LSU lands Oregon St. LB Omar Speights
LSU quarterback Walker Howard (14)
REPORT: Former 4-star QB Walker Howard enters transfer portal
Tulane running back Tyjae Spears (22) runs away from USC defenders during the Green Wave's...
Tulane rallies to upset USC in Cotton Bowl, 46-45, behind Spears’ 205 rushing yards and 4 TDs
Ahead of the 87th Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, Goodyear continues its tradition of creating...
Tulane suits up for first major bowl game in 83 years