KSLA SALUTES: Sergeant Naomi DuBose for helping man whose car caught fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Barksdale Air Force sergeant is being commended for her effort to help a man whose car caught on fire.

Barksdale being in our backyard means that our community is filled with exceptional men and women who dedicate their lives to serving others. One airman in particular went above and beyond, springing into action when she saw a man in danger on the side of the road.

On Jan. 13, of 2022, Staff Sergeant Naomi DuBose was on her way back to base when she noticed a vehicle on the side of the Arthur Road that was on fire. She stopped her car and asked the car owner if he needed help. Two other gentlemen were able to come with a fire extinguisher, and they attempted to put out the fire. Dubose then began directing traffic away from the vehicle to make sure that passersby were a safe distance away from the fiery car.

Dubose’s actions didn’t go unnoticed.

“I’m receiving an Air Force Sergeants Association Award, and it’s currently at the Eighth Air Force level. I’m very grateful for my leadership to put me up for that, as well as the Bossier City Council and the fire department putting me in for an appreciation award,” Dubose said.

Tragically, this event hits close to home for Dubose as she lost her father in a traffic accident only four years ago. He was a truck driver, and his truck flipped over, prompting people to stop and help him.

“There were people that ended up stopping and helping him. I tried to embody those people because even though he didn’t make it through, they stopped to help, and I try to ensure that, you know, I can pass on that that help that he received,” Dubose said.

Even though the spotlight is on her, DuBose wants to remind everyone that it’s always a team effort.

“There were two gentlemen that did help. Even though I don’t know their names, I want to thank them. I grew up in an Airforce town and so, I think it’s important to note that I try to live up to the core values that we have as airmen,” Dubose said.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.