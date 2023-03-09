Cold front brings storms to the ArkLaTex tonight

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Starting off with showers and storms again this morning along the I-30 corridor with locally heavy rain being the primary concern. For the rest of the region, cloudy but mainly dry with just a stray shower possible. It’s a mild start with temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

By this afternoon, the stationary front that has been sitting along I-20 will turn into a warm front and lift north. As this happens, warmer air will also spread northward with temperatures climbing into the low and mid 80s along and south of the I-20 corridor. It will stay much cooler north with highs in Arkansas and Oklahoma only in the low 60s. Clouds will break allowing for more sunshine, especially south.

Heading into tonight, a cold front will arrive from the northwest bringing widespread showers and storms to the entire region that will continue into early Friday morning. Locally heavy rain will be likely with these overnight storms along with the potential of some small hail and gusty winds.

Clouds will gradually clear from north to south on Friday and much cooler air will arrive behind the front with highs in the 60s and low 70s.

Looking ahead to the weekend, it looks pleasant with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 70s both Saturday and Sunday. A cold front will swing through Saturday night and this could bring a few showers and storms but nothing widespread.

Even cooler air is on the way for next week with highs by Monday and Tuesday only in the low to mid 60s.

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

