Car knocks out power to Hilry Huckaby III Avenue area

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -A car wrecked into a power pole, cutting power to the local area of Hilry Huckaby III Avenue.

On March 9, at 12:35 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) is investigating the cause of a single-vehicle crash on the 2800 block of Hilry Huckaby III Avenue near North Hearne and Russell Road. In the wreck, a car crashed into a utility pole and knocked out power to the local area.

The driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

