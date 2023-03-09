Car knocks out power to Hilry Huckaby III Avenue area
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 4:50 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -A car wrecked into a power pole, cutting power to the local area of Hilry Huckaby III Avenue.
On March 9, at 12:35 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) is investigating the cause of a single-vehicle crash on the 2800 block of Hilry Huckaby III Avenue near North Hearne and Russell Road. In the wreck, a car crashed into a utility pole and knocked out power to the local area.
The driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
