Bossier City outlaws use of unmuffled compression brakes on 3 major thoroughfares

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — The use of Jake brakes soon will be illegal on three main Bossier City thoroughfares.

The City Council this week unanimously outlawed the devices on:

Airline Drive (Louisiana Highway 3105) between Shed Road and the northern city limits,

Benton Road (Louisiana Highway 3) between Shed Road and the northern city limits, and,

U.S. Highway 71 between Interstate 20 and the southern city limits.

Like Bossier City, several municipalities regulate where truck drivers can use Jake brakes because the devices make a very loud noise, which can be disruptive to residential areas.

Such brakes mostly are regulated in residential areas that are close to interstates or busy highways.

Jake brakes get their name from Jacobs Vehicle System Inc., the company that created them. They technically are called compression release engine brakes but also are known as compression brakes, decompression brakes, Jacobs brakes, Jake Nett brakes and engine brakes.

Truck drivers enable Jake brakes by flipping an engine brake switch, according to Matheson.com. Then all the driver needs to do to use the Jake brake is take the pressure off the accelerator.

The engine brake is deactivated when the driver uses the accelerator or clutch.

“As a big rig is working, the air is forced into the engine cylinders as it enters the intake valve. This causes the air to compress, which converts it into energy that can be distributed,” Matheson.com says.

“Usually, the pistons take that energy and guide it to the rest of the vehicle to produce power. However, when a Jake Brake is activated, that air is pushed out the exhaust valves instead of being used to power the crankshaft and down-stroke. This results in a drag on the crankshaft, slowing the vehicle without any extra friction on the service brakes.”

A very loud noise is made when the compressed air is pushed out of the exhaust.

Bossier City’s amended law goes into effect 10 days after it is published, which is scheduled to occur March 15.

The penalty for violating the law is $250.

Below are maps showing where Bossier City has outlawed the use of unmuffled compression brakes, aka Jake brakes:

