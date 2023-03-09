Battle of the Gumbo Gladiators set to battle it out in Festival Plaza

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Get those spoons ready, because the Battle of the Gumbo Gladiators is nearly here!

On March 11, gumbo-er teams will battle it out to create the best-tasting gumbos of all types in the Battle of the Gumbo Gladiators. The Battle of the Gumbo Gladiators is the 10th annual competition held in Shreveport, Louisiana, in the Festival Plaza, 101 Crocket Street.

Titles to be won:

Ultimate Seafood Gumbo Gladiator - $500



Ultimate Chicken Gumbo Gladiator - $500



Ultimate Lagniappe Gumbo Gladiator - $500



Gumbo Gladiator of the People - $300

All the proceeds for the event go towards Volunteers for Youth Justice, a non-profit organization that helps abused, neglected, and at-risk children throughout Northwest Louisiana. Learn more at www.vyjla.org.

Admission to the event is only $1.00 and children 12 and under are free.

For more information about the event, visit https://gumbogladiators.com/.

