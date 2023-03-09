Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month

Battle of the Gumbo Gladiators set to battle it out in Festival Plaza

Battle of the Gumbo Gladiators registration open
Battle of the Gumbo Gladiators registration open(Robert Streeter)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:00 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Get those spoons ready, because the Battle of the Gumbo Gladiators is nearly here!

On March 11, gumbo-er teams will battle it out to create the best-tasting gumbos of all types in the Battle of the Gumbo Gladiators. The Battle of the Gumbo Gladiators is the 10th annual competition held in Shreveport, Louisiana, in the Festival Plaza, 101 Crocket Street.

Titles to be won:

  • Ultimate Seafood Gumbo Gladiator - $500
  • Ultimate Chicken Gumbo Gladiator - $500
  • Ultimate Lagniappe Gumbo Gladiator - $500
  • Gumbo Gladiator of the People - $300

All the proceeds for the event go towards Volunteers for Youth Justice, a non-profit organization that helps abused, neglected, and at-risk children throughout Northwest Louisiana. Learn more at www.vyjla.org.

Admission to the event is only $1.00 and children 12 and under are free.

For more information about the event, visit https://gumbogladiators.com/.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tristen Thomas, DOB: 10/23/2003
Teen arrested in death of another teen outside of skating rink; victim identified
Storms possible today
Storm chances ramping up today
Christopher Dooley aka Hurricane Chris
Jurors listen to three 911 calls on first day of rapper Hurricane Chris’ murder trial
Officials say 1-year-old Enora Lavenir died of acute fentanyl toxicity while her family was...
1-year-old dies from fentanyl at Airbnb, lawsuit says
Man shot in calf on Line Avenue
Man shot in calf on Line Avenue

Latest News

INTERVIEW: Go for Gold 5K & Fun Run
INTERVIEW: Go for Gold 5K & Fun Run
Bourbon, Business, Money & Mimosas event returns
Bourbon, Business, Money & Mimosas event returns
Dottie Bell
Women’s History Month: Honoring long-time educator Dottie Bell
KSLA honors educator Dottie Bell for women's history month
KSLA honors educator Dottie Bell for women's history month