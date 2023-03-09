19-year-old found guilty of second-degree murder of star athlete

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shamichael Antonio Pearson, 19, was found guilty of second-degree murder of 17-year-old Devin Myers.

According to Caddo Parish Clerk of Court Office, the jury deliberated for less than an hour before coming to a unanimous guilty verdict Thursday, March 9.

Pearson’s sentencing is set for March 27.

On March 3, 2022, police were called to the 3500 block of Lilian Street in Shreveport’s Queensborough neighborhood where Myers was found shot dead on the street near his home.

Pearson turned himself in that same day.

