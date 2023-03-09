18 people arrested for felony drug, gun charges
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - In the month of Feb., the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office (SPSO) arrested 18 people for drug and gun charges.
Almost 2 pounds of marijuana, almost 2.5 pounds of methamphetamine, 465 Fentanyl pills, ecstasy pills, crack-cocaine, various drug paraphernalia, 4 firearms, and almost $7,000 in cash were seized during these arrests and investigations.
The following 18 people were arrested:
- Christopher Peveto Jr., 22, of Many
- David Samuel Smith Jr., 55, of Many
- Eric Lamar Samuel, 51, of Natchitoches
- Deidre Procell, 29, of Converse
- Scott William Wood, 41, of Noble
- Daysha Randolph, 24, of Zwolle
- Rodney Lane Waller, 44, of Many
- Damien Kartrell Wolf, 29, of Many
- Jarvarius Jamal Holden, 26, of Zwolle
- Minous George Lilly, 50 of Many
- Krisie Eileen Duplantis, 44, of Many
- Darrell Anthony Danos, 54, of Many
- Eric Wayne Mcpherson 43, of Many
- Emil Kariem Walker, 45, of Broussard
- Christopher Clyde Sessum, 47, of Haughton
- Curtis Miller, 48, of Many
- Justin Boley, 28, of Campti
- Lacrishia Carter Litton, 26, of Zwolle
