18 people arrested for felony drug, gun charges

By Amia Lewis
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - In the month of Feb., the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office (SPSO) arrested 18 people for drug and gun charges.

Almost 2 pounds of marijuana, almost 2.5 pounds of methamphetamine, 465 Fentanyl pills, ecstasy pills, crack-cocaine, various drug paraphernalia, 4 firearms, and almost $7,000 in cash were seized during these arrests and investigations.

The following 18 people were arrested:

  • Christopher Peveto Jr., 22, of Many
  • David Samuel Smith Jr., 55, of Many
  • Eric Lamar Samuel, 51, of Natchitoches
  • Deidre Procell, 29, of Converse
  • Scott William Wood, 41, of Noble
  • Daysha Randolph, 24, of Zwolle
  • Rodney Lane Waller, 44, of Many
  • Damien Kartrell Wolf, 29, of Many
  • Jarvarius Jamal Holden, 26, of Zwolle
  • Minous George Lilly, 50 of Many
  • Krisie Eileen Duplantis, 44, of Many
  • Darrell Anthony Danos, 54, of Many
  • Eric Wayne Mcpherson 43, of Many
  • Emil Kariem Walker, 45, of Broussard
  • Christopher Clyde Sessum, 47, of Haughton
  • Curtis Miller, 48, of Many
  • Justin Boley, 28, of Campti
  • Lacrishia Carter Litton, 26, of Zwolle

