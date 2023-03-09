18 people arrested for felony drug, gun charges

SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - In the month of Feb., the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office (SPSO) arrested 18 people for drug and gun charges.

Almost 2 pounds of marijuana, almost 2.5 pounds of methamphetamine, 465 Fentanyl pills, ecstasy pills, crack-cocaine, various drug paraphernalia, 4 firearms, and almost $7,000 in cash were seized during these arrests and investigations.

The following 18 people were arrested:

Christopher Peveto Jr., 22, of Many

David Samuel Smith Jr., 55, of Many

Eric Lamar Samuel, 51, of Natchitoches

Deidre Procell, 29, of Converse

Scott William Wood, 41, of Noble

Daysha Randolph, 24, of Zwolle

Rodney Lane Waller, 44, of Many

Damien Kartrell Wolf, 29, of Many

Jarvarius Jamal Holden, 26, of Zwolle

Minous George Lilly, 50 of Many

Krisie Eileen Duplantis, 44, of Many

Darrell Anthony Danos, 54, of Many

Eric Wayne Mcpherson 43, of Many

Emil Kariem Walker, 45, of Broussard

Christopher Clyde Sessum, 47, of Haughton

Curtis Miller, 48, of Many

Justin Boley, 28, of Campti

Lacrishia Carter Litton, 26, of Zwolle

