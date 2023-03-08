Women photographers provide free headshots for women

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -Professional women photographers will be providing free headshots for women on National Women’s Day at a local art boutique.

On March 8, from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., Agora Borealis is celebrating National Women’s Day by hosting Shot For Shot: Headshots by Women for Women, and will be providing free headshots to women courtesy of several local professional photographers. The headshot sessions will be held at Agora Borealis’ location at 421 Lake Street, Shreveport.

Headshots will be first come, first serve due to the availability of the photographers. You must be at the location to claim your 15-minute headshot session.

Featured Photographers:

In addition to the photography sessions, complimentary coffee by Peter Lyons of Lyon’s Pride Coffee and hor d’oeuvres by Chef Melissa Brannan will also be served.

For more information on the free headshot sessions, visit the Facebook event at https://fb.me/e/2NwRsx1eG.

KSLA Café interviews>>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.