Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month

TxDOT creates ‘Drive Sober No Regrets’ campaign to help lower drunk driving rates

Don't drink and drive.
Don't drink and drive.(Michael Cantu KWTX)
By Fred Gamble
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXAS (KSLA) - With spring break around the corner, highway officials are asking motorist to drive responsibly.

Heather Deaton is with the Texas Department of Transportation Atlanta District, which covers 9 east Texas counties. Heather said drunk drivers claim hundreds of lives each year. The Texas Department of Transportation has started the “Drive Sober No Regets” campaign to lower those numbers. TxDOT is teaming with college students around the state to highlight the dangers of driving while impaired.

“With this peer-to-peer campaign, we hope that college students will see their peers making responsible decisions, so they in turn will make responsible decisions,” Deaton said.

Police say with spring break fast approaching and high school proms, it is vital to get the message out of the dangers of drinking and driving. TxDOT leaders say during the spring break in 2021, Texas recorded 874 DUI related traffic crashes resulting in 22 fatalities and 51 serious injuries.

“The bottom line is drunk driving crashes are 100% preventable, so we want everybody to have fun this spring break but also do it responsibly.”

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tristen Thomas, DOB: 10/23/2003
Teen arrested in death of another teen outside of skating rink; victim identified
“It’s just been terrible,” said Jermaine Anderson, a tenant. “The note we received, we received...
Stoner Avenue tenants given notice to leave
A woman is dead as a result of a shooting the night of March 5, 2023, in southwest Shreveport.
Shooting claims 18-year-old woman’s life
Shreveport police
Person reportedly shot on Grimmett Drive
SPD looking for Boris Williams
Suspect wanted in Lindholm Street shooting; body found while officers investigating

Latest News

Woman arrested for allegedly setting fires
Woman arrested for allegedly setting fires
The Mudbug Madness Festival will take place from May 25 to May 28.
Press announcement held for 39th annual Mudbug Madness Festival
School fight
BRPD officer: ‘20 people tried to jump me’ during school brawl
A big fight that broke out at an alternative school in Baton Rouge reportedly left multiple...
10 arrested after massive 200 person brawl at EBR Alternative School