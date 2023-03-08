Teen arrested in death of another teen outside of skating rink; victim identified

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A teenager has now been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing another teenager outside of a skating rink on Bert Kouns Industrial Loop.

The Shreveport Police Department announced Wednesday, March 8 that they’ve arrested Tristen Thomas, 19, in connection with the March 5 murder in the 5100 block of Bert Kouns. Also on Wednesday, the coroner’s office identified the victim as Tyniece Haley, 18, of Shreveport. Her death marks the 16th homicide in Shreveport and the parish so far in 2023. An autopsy was ordered.

That night, officers were called out to reports of a shooting. When they got there, they found Haley dead from a gunshot wound.

Detectives were able to determine Haley met several people at the skating rink after it had closed to fight. Haley was reportedly involved in a brief physical fight with the suspects, and ultimately shot and killed.

Thomas is facing one count of second-degree murder. The investigation into Haley’s death is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.