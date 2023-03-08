‘StoryTellHERS’ features work of female filmmakers

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - For a one-night-only showcase, a program will be packed with stories by women and for women.

“StoryTellHERS” is being held in honor of Women’s History Month. Curated by filmmaker Kristi J. Woodard, the event will consist of films made by women in the area.

Featured filmmakers include:

Tralicia Allen

Christine W. Chen

Camille Gladney

Melissa Goslin

Debi King McMartin

Jaya McSharma

Melissa Munds

Vernae Ewing Thompson

The event will take place at the Robinson Film Center from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday, March 31. Face coverings will be required.

