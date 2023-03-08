Ask the Doctor
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month

‘StoryTellHERS’ features work of female filmmakers

By Daffney Dawson
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 7:08 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - For a one-night-only showcase, a program will be packed with stories by women and for women.

“StoryTellHERS” is being held in honor of Women’s History Month. Curated by filmmaker Kristi J. Woodard, the event will consist of films made by women in the area.

Featured filmmakers include:

  • Tralicia Allen
  • Christine W. Chen
  • Camille Gladney
  • Melissa Goslin
  • Debi King McMartin
  • Jaya McSharma
  • Melissa Munds
  • Vernae Ewing Thompson

The event will take place at the Robinson Film Center from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday, March 31. Face coverings will be required.

