Storm chances ramping up today

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A stationary front sits near the I-20 corridor this morning and a weak low pressure system is pushing east from northeast Texas. These two features will trigger scattered showers and storms as we head through the morning, especially along and north of I-20. A few of these could become strong with some small hail and heavy rainfall. Temperatures are starting off mild with most places in the 60s.

As we head through the afternoon, there will be a huge range in temperatures because of the above mentioned stationary front. Highs across portions of northeast Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas will only be in the low to mid 60s. Along the I-20 corridor we are looking at mid to upper 70s and then our southern zones will soar into the low and mid 80s! Rain chances will shift farther north and decrease as we head into the afternoon.

For Thursday, it looks like a drier day overall with just a few showers and storms in our far northern zones and it also looks warmer regionwide with temperatures returning to the 70s and 80s.

A cold front will then sweep southeast and through the region Thursday night into early Friday morning bringing a round of widespread showers and storms. This rain should quickly come to an end early Friday with some sun returning by Friday afternoon. Temperatures Friday will turn cooler with highs in the 60s and low 70s.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday is looking pleasant with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the mid 70s. Another cold front will swing through Saturday night into Sunday bringing another round of scattered storms to parts of the ArkLaTex. Sunday still looks warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Much cooler air will finally arrive early next week with highs by Monday and Tuesday only in the mid 60s.

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

