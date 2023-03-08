Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month

Shreveport Police looking for 13-year-old runaway boy

Ka-Narius Anderson, 13
Ka-Narius Anderson, 13(shreveport police department)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 11:01 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are looking for a 13-year-old boy who was last seen packing a trash bag with clothes before running away.

On March 8, the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) is asking for help finding a 13-year-old runaway, Ka-Narius Anderson. Anderson was last seen on the 4000 block of Luciana Circle, Shreveport.

He is described as being 5′4″ tall and weighing around 125 lbs. Anderson has brown eyes and black hair. He was seen packing clothes into a trash bag and walking westbound on Luciana Circle.

Police are asking anyone with information as to her whereabouts to contact them at 318-673-7300 #3.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“It’s just been terrible,” said Jermaine Anderson, a tenant. “The note we received, we received...
Stoner Avenue tenants given notice to leave
A woman is dead as a result of a shooting the night of March 5, 2023, in southwest Shreveport.
Shooting claims 18-year-old woman’s life
Shreveport police
Person reportedly shot on Grimmett Drive
SPD looking for Boris Williams
Suspect wanted in Lindholm Street shooting; body found while officers investigating
Storms return early tomorrow
Storms return early tomorrow morning

Latest News

Woman arrested for allegedly setting fires
Woman arrested for allegedly setting fires
A big fight that broke out a middle school in Baton Rouge reportedly left multiple people...
Fight at middle school leaves several injured, officials confirm
Braylon Franklin
Man arrested for domestic abuse after reportedly telling SPD he was hit by car
Christopher Dooley aka Hurricane Chris
Murder trial begins for rapper Hurricane Chris