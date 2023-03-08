Shreveport Police looking for 13-year-old runaway boy

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are looking for a 13-year-old boy who was last seen packing a trash bag with clothes before running away.

On March 8, the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) is asking for help finding a 13-year-old runaway, Ka-Narius Anderson. Anderson was last seen on the 4000 block of Luciana Circle, Shreveport.

He is described as being 5′4″ tall and weighing around 125 lbs. Anderson has brown eyes and black hair. He was seen packing clothes into a trash bag and walking westbound on Luciana Circle.

Police are asking anyone with information as to her whereabouts to contact them at 318-673-7300 #3.

