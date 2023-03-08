Shower chances continue today & late this week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Wednesday! We are tracking some showers today in the ArkLaTex, mainly in the northern 1/3 of the region, where the cloud cover and showers will be a problem throughout the day. Temperatures in that portion of the region will struggle greatly to reach the 60s, whereas Shreveport and places south of the Louisiana border will likely see warmer temperatures, the upper-70s, and the low-80s. Tonight will stay mostly cloudy as the rain chances begin to dwindle going into the late night hours.

Tomorrow we are seeing the chance for more showers, some of which will move in during the morning hours. Another warm day in the ArkLaTex with highs likely reaching the low-80s. Partly sunny skies during the afternoon is possible, with isolated showers being an issue throughout the day. Our next weather maker will move into the region during the late night and overnight hours in the form of a cold front. This cold front will bring some rain and thunderstorms through the ArkLaTex during the dead of the night as lows drop to the upper-50s.

Much cooler temperatures are expected Friday thanks to that cold front and some showers are likely to linger into daybreak Friday morning. Highs in the 60s are expected Friday but we will be back in the 70s for the weekend. Next week we are expecting cooler temperatures throughout the region.

