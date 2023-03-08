Press announcement held for 39th annual Mudbug Madness Festival

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Mudbug Madness Festival and Board of Directors held a press announcement on Wednesday, March 8 at 11:30 a.m. to discuss the upcoming 39th annual Mudbug Madness Festival.

The festival will take place from May 25 to May 28. The Board also released the entertainment lineup. These plans will include a Throwback Thursday night event called Mudbug Madness Rewind from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., featuring a reunion of bands best known for the Shreve Square era. The performers for the event are The Crawdads, The Boomers, and A-TRAIN.

The festival hours will be from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Admission information listed below:

Admission is $5 Thursday

Free to get in Friday until 5 p.m. After 5 p.m., admission is $5.

Children under seven get in free

Free for those with a Military ID

Admission is $5 Saturday and Sunday

Mudbug Madness will feature two performing stages, Kids on the Bayou Stage and activities, food and art vendors, crawfish eating contest, and plenty of cold beverages and boiled crawfish.

Please contact Mary Helen Marrs at 318-658-0758 or Terri Mathews at 318-455-2001 if you have questions or would like to discuss any of the agenda details.

For more information on Mudbug Madness, please visit www.mudbugmadness.com.

