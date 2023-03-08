New state office building could be move-in ready by summer 2025, architect says

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — People got an opportunity Tuesday to hear directly about what is going on with the new planned state office building for Northwest Louisiana in downtown Shreveport.

Last month, the state announced it had approved and finalized plans to overhaul the former Joe D. Waggoner Building that once housed the federal offices at 500 Fannin St. It’s since sat vacant for decades.

Those who attended a downtown town hall meeting the evening of Tuesday, March 7 were shown possible starting and completion stages of what the building could become.

“This has been one of the most transparent processes we’ve seen in a long time when it comes to state funding and state projects,” said Billy Anderson, north Louisiana organizer for Power Coalition.

Architect Christopher Coe said the building that’s been vacant for decades has the opportunity to become new again. “To take an existing building that has languished, that has not been used, that is structurally very stable and reinvigorate it with new life, that can be a great catalyst for downtown.”

Louisiana District 4 state Rep. Cedric Glover said he’s pleased with how fast the process has moved. “At this point a year ago, this project didn’t exist. It wasn’t until April of last year that the decision was made to go forward with this project.

“But it also moved very quickly because this is a utilization of something that’s called the Office Facilities Corp., which is the ability be able to go forward very quickly with creating a project, advertising professionals, selecting those professionals and getting us to the point where we are right now.”

Once completed, Anderson said, the reinvigorated building could be positive for the community. “Not only is it going to be a place for people to work, but it’s going to be a place for people to come and hang out and really enjoy walking and hanging out in downtown Shreveport.”

Coe said they could be ready to move into the building by the summer of 2025.

