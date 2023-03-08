Natchitoches woman arrested for allegedly setting multiple fires

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - A woman allegedly sets multiple structure fires, with one fire set while her boyfriend was asleep inside.

On March 7, the Louisiana State Fire Marshal arrested a Natchitoches woman, Angenique Paige, 30, for allegedly being associated with at least three structure fires, all set within hours of one another.

In the morning hours of March 3, the Natchitoches Fire Department (NFD) responded to a report of a mobile home fire located on the 100 block of Ann Street. When firefighters arrived they located the reported fire but also identified a nearby shed burning as well. The State Fire Marshal (SFM) was called to investigate.

Shortly after the SFM deputy arrived to investigate, the mobile home next door began showing smoke and flames. Paige was seen walking out of the structure. Paige fled from the SFM deputy but he was able to take her into custody a few blocks away after a brief chase.

The owner of the first burned mobile home, who was Paige’s boyfriend, was asleep inside the second mobile home at the time of the fire. The owner of the second mobile home, a relative, notified Paige’s boyfriend about the fire and both escaped safely.

Angenique Paige was booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on one count each, attempted 2nd-degree murder and resisting an officer, as well as two counts of simple arson.

Crime in the Ark-La-Tex>>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.