Murder trial begins for rapper Hurricane Chris

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Opening statements will start on Wednesday, March 8 in the murder trial of Christopher Jerron Dooley, also known as Hurricane Chris.

The trial process began on March 6, with jurors being selected on March 7. Today, jurors will hear initial testimony and a presentation of evidence by the state.

[RELATED: Trial date set for homicide involving Hurricane Chris]

Dooley was indicted for second-degree murder in Oct. 2020 in connection to the June 19, 2020 slaying of Danzeria Ferris. Jr. Ferris was shot several times at a Texaco station at Hearne and Hollywood avenues. Dooley is also charged with illegal possession of a stolen 2016 Mercedes sedan that was associated with the slaying.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.