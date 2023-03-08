Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month

Murder trial begins for rapper Hurricane Chris

Christopher Dooley aka Hurricane Chris
Christopher Dooley aka Hurricane Chris(KSLA)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 9:35 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Opening statements will start on Wednesday, March 8 in the murder trial of Christopher Jerron Dooley, also known as Hurricane Chris.

The trial process began on March 6, with jurors being selected on March 7. Today, jurors will hear initial testimony and a presentation of evidence by the state.

[RELATED: Trial date set for homicide involving Hurricane Chris]

Dooley was indicted for second-degree murder in Oct. 2020 in connection to the June 19, 2020 slaying of Danzeria Ferris. Jr. Ferris was shot several times at a Texaco station at Hearne and Hollywood avenues. Dooley is also charged with illegal possession of a stolen 2016 Mercedes sedan that was associated with the slaying.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE
La. rapper Hurricane Chris posts bond, released from jail
Hurricane Chris, four others indicted for recent homicides
Victim in fatal shooting involving Hurricane Chris identified
Trial date set for homicide involving Hurricane Chris

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“It’s just been terrible,” said Jermaine Anderson, a tenant. “The note we received, we received...
Stoner Avenue tenants given notice to leave
A woman is dead as a result of a shooting the night of March 5, 2023, in southwest Shreveport.
Shooting claims 18-year-old woman’s life
Shreveport police
Person reportedly shot on Grimmett Drive
SPD looking for Boris Williams
Suspect wanted in Lindholm Street shooting; body found while officers investigating
Storms return early tomorrow
Storms return early tomorrow morning

Latest News

Woman arrested for allegedly setting fires
Woman arrested for allegedly setting fires
Best in Sheaux (Photographer: Rachel Taylor)
Fashion show featuring fabulous pups to raise money for Robinson’s Rescue
Mary Sue Evans, 102
Ark-La-Tex woman turns 102, described as ‘fiercely independent’
Tristen Thomas, DOB: 10/23/2003
Teen arrested in death of another teen outside of skating rink; victim identified