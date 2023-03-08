Man shot in calf on Line Avenue
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting just after 3 a.m. on Wednesday, March 8.
The incident occurred on Line Avenue near the crossing of Wichita Street and Olive Street.
Officials say a man was shot in the calf and taken to Ochsner LSU Health with non-life-threatening injuries.
There is no suspect information at this time and the investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.