Man shot in calf on Line Avenue

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting just after 3 a.m. on Wednesday, March 8.

The incident occurred on Line Avenue near the crossing of Wichita Street and Olive Street.

Officials say a man was shot in the calf and taken to Ochsner LSU Health with non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no suspect information at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

