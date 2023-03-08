Man arrested for domestic abuse after reportedly telling SPD he was hit by car

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police were called in regards to a report of a hit-and-run on March 5.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with Braylon Franklin, who appeared to have been hit by a vehicle. Officials say he gave a statement that a vehicle had hit him and driven away.

Further into the investigation, SPD learned that Franklin was reportedly involved in a domestic incident where he was seen choking and punching a woman on top of her car. He is also said to have broken her cell phone. Officials say the woman was able to escape Franklin’s grasp and get into the car. As she sped away, Franklin allegedly tried to pull her from the vehicle.

SPD says this struggle is what caused Franklin’s injuries. He was later arrested for one count of domestic abuse battery with strangulation and an outstanding contempt of court warrant.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.