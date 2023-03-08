Gunfire leads to arrests of 2 juveniles

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) — Natchitoches police arrested two juveniles and seized three guns after a report of gunfire on Royal Street.

Officers responded to the reports of gunshots about 5:12 p.m. Monday, March 6. They got a description of a vehicle that had left toward South Drive and, while searching the area, found it on Williams Avenue, police Cpl. John Greely said.

The officers tried to stop the car on Scarborough Avenue. When the vehicle finally stopped, two passengers ran away. After a brief foot chase, the two juveniles arrested without incident.

One of the juveniles faces one count each of illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile, discharging a firearm within the city limits of Natchitoches and being in possession of a stolen firearm. The other juvenile was arrested on a charge of illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile.

If you have additional information about this investigation, call police Detective William Connell at (318) 238-3911. All information given shall remain confidential.

To report any suspicious activity to Natchitoches police, call (318) 352-8101.

You also can report a tip anonymously by downloading the P3 Tips app on your smartphone or by calling Natchitoches Crime Stoppers at (318) 238-2388. All tips remain confidential, and the caller can receive a reward of up to $2,500 if the information leads to an arrest.

