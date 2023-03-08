Ask the Doctor
Go For the Gold takes steps to support inclusive childcare, early education

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 6:49 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A 5k and Fun Run is being held to benefit Goldman School and Child Development Center.

On March 11, starting at 8 a.m. at A.C. Steere Park, 4009 Youree Drive, The Arc Caddo Bossier’s Go For the Gold 5k and Fun Run will be held to benefit its Goldman School and Child Development Center.

5K and Fun Run.
5K and Fun Run.(the arc)

The school and development center aims to build opportunities for children with and without disabilities through quality inclusive childcare, starting at the age of 8 weeks old and until 5-years-old. The 25 direct care staff members represent 200 years of experience working with children with special needs.

In addition to increased academic performance, research shows that children in inclusive classrooms demonstrate increased acceptance and appreciation of diversity, develop better communication and social skills, show greater development in moral and ethical principles, create caring friendships, and demonstrate increased self-esteem.

Registration:

Registration ends for all runs on March 10 at 4 p.m. To register visit, https://runsignup.com/Race/LA/Shreveport/TheArcGofortheGold

  • 5K, 8 a.m. - 9 a.m. for $25.
  • 1/2 Mile Fun Run, 8:05 a.m. - 8:20 a.m. for $15.
  • Ghost Runner (For those who want to support from home), 8:05 a.m. - 8:20 a.m. for $25.

An award will be handed out to the Overall Male and Female for 5k. The 1st and 2nd Male & Female in each of the following age groups will also win an award, 19 and under, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, 70 +.

Other Activities:

  • Food
  • Coffee
  • Bouncy house
  • and more!

Parking will be available across the street at Broadmoor Baptist Church.

