Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month

Fight at middle school leaves several injured, officials confirm

A big fight that broke out a middle school in Baton Rouge reportedly left multiple people...
A big fight that broke out a middle school in Baton Rouge reportedly left multiple people injured, including police officers, on Wednesday morning, March 8.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A big fight that broke out a middle school in Baton Rouge reportedly left multiple people injured, including police officers, on Wednesday morning, March 8.

The incident happened at Brookstown Middle School, which is located on East Brookstown Drive near Prescott Road.

A big fight that broke out a middle school in Baton Rouge reportedly left multiple people...
A big fight that broke out a middle school in Baton Rouge reportedly left multiple people injured, including police officers, on Wednesday morning, March 8.(WAFB)

Emergency officials confirmed at least one adult was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

EBR Schools said the incident started as a fight between females. The fight spread forcing responding officers to call in backup.

Parents also reportedly got involved in the fight. At least one officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department was injured.

The extent of the officers’ injuries are unknown at this time.

A big fight that broke out a middle school in Baton Rouge reportedly left multiple people...
A big fight that broke out a middle school in Baton Rouge reportedly left multiple people injured, including police officers, on Wednesday morning, March 8.(WAFB)

The school system expects several arrests to be made.

WAFB has reached out to law enforcement and the East Baton Rouge Parish School System for more information. We have a crew headed to the scene. Watch 9News at Noon for the latest.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“It’s just been terrible,” said Jermaine Anderson, a tenant. “The note we received, we received...
Stoner Avenue tenants given notice to leave
A woman is dead as a result of a shooting the night of March 5, 2023, in southwest Shreveport.
Shooting claims 18-year-old woman’s life
Shreveport police
Person reportedly shot on Grimmett Drive
SPD looking for Boris Williams
Suspect wanted in Lindholm Street shooting; body found while officers investigating
Storms return early tomorrow
Storms return early tomorrow morning

Latest News

Woman arrested for allegedly setting fires
Woman arrested for allegedly setting fires
Ka-Narius Anderson, 13
Shreveport Police looking for 13-year-old runaway boy
Braylon Franklin
Man arrested for domestic abuse after reportedly telling SPD he was hit by car
Christopher Dooley aka Hurricane Chris
Murder trial begins for rapper Hurricane Chris