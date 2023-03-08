Fashion show featuring fabulous pups to raise money for Robinson’s Rescue

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Robinson’s Rescue is back with Best in Sheaux 2023: Vanity Fur!

The fundraising event features a runway dog show and gala. The one-of-a-kind event takes place at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 11 at Riverview Hall in Shreveport.

This year, 14 voguish dogs will be strutting straight off the runway and into your hearts. Along with the show, there will be a raffle, silent auction, signature cocktails and beer, and a delicious dinner prepared by Chef John Cariere.

After the pups run the catwalk, attendees will get to meet the celebrities themselves, as well as six adoptable shelter dogs. The winner of the show will be crowned based on audience choice.

General admission tickets, raffle items and silent auction items can be purchased here. Guests are expected to dress in cocktail attire. Valet parking will be available.

