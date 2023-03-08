Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month

CAST YOUR VOTE: The finalists for the next Cadbury Bunny are here

Caption
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 7:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The finalists are in for the fifth annual Cadbury Bunny Tryouts, and you can weigh in on who it should be.

According to the chocolate company, there are 10 finalists and each one of them is a completely different animal.

The finalists are:

  • Cypress, a beaver from Louisiana
  • RedBird, a guinea pig from West Virginia
  • Bunny, a dog from Illinois
  • Bodhi, a bunny from Ohio
  • Ande, a Chinchilla from Illinois
  • Hunter, a dog from Pennsylvania
  • Stewie, a miniature horse from Massachusetts
  • Ping, a duck from South Dakota
  • Timmy, a sheep from California
  • Crash, a cat from Idaho

The winner of the competition will win a spot in the next Cadbury Easter commercial, $5,000 for their families, and an additional $5,000 to donate to the animal shelter of their choice.

Last year’s Cadbury Bunny was Annie Rose, a therapy dog who works with nursing home residents in Ohio. In 2021, the Cadbury Bunny was an Australian White’s tree frog from Florida named Betty, the first-ever amphibian to receive the honor.

To cast your vote for this year’s Cadbury Bunny and learn more about the finalists, visit the company’s website.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman is dead as a result of a shooting the night of March 5, 2023, in southwest Shreveport.
Shooting claims 19-year-old woman’s life
SPD looking for Boris Williams
Suspect wanted in Lindholm Street shooting; body found while officers investigating
Brandon Lindsey
Man arrested in connection to life-threatening beating of woman
Several people shot in parking lot of Praise Temple Baptist Church over the weekend
Bradley Linn, 40, of Bivens, Texas, stands 5′9″ tall and weighs 140 pounds. He last was seen...
Man facing drug charges bolts on his way to courtroom

Latest News

Arrests made in McCurtain County arson-homicide investigation
Arrests made in McCurtain County arson-homicide investigation
Boris Williams wanted for attempted murder
Boris Williams wanted for attempted murder
FILE - Rupert Murdoch introduces Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during the Herman Kahn Award...
Fox Chair Murdoch says 2020 election was fair: court filings
A homeowner in Arizona said they found a bobcat in their house when returning from work.
‘Don’t handle’: Homeowner returns from work to find wild bobcat inside dog’s bed
Car thefts are up 15% in Texas
How to protect your vehicle as thefts climb across state