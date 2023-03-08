Bourbon, Business, Money & Mimosas serves as ‘support group’ for Shreveport entrepreneurs

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Looking for a fun way to get business advice? Bourbon, Business, Money & Mimosas may be the place for you!

The event allows attendees the chance to eat, network and engage with business professionals all in the same place.

There will also be a panel featuring Katrina Early and Shawn “Bos Man” Boston. They will answer questions about challenges they’ve faced, their successes and their failures.

Wild J. Brown will be in charge of the music, and food will be catered by B. Miller Q-Zine. Bourbon, Business, Money & Mimosas is being hosted by Tabatha Taylor.

The event will take place at The Office Hub (331 Milam Street) at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 9. Tickets will be $20 at the door.

