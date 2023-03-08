Ask the Doctor
Ark-La-Tex woman turns 102, described as ‘fiercely independent’

Mary Sue Evans, 102
Mary Sue Evans, 102
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 9:07 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ARK-LA-TEX (KSLA) - Today on March 8, Mary Sue Evans ‘Sue’ turns 102-years-old.

Sue grew up as a middle child of seven in DeQueen, Arkansas. Her dad worked at the railroad station and was a part-time Freewill Baptist minister.

At the age of 18, Sue and one of her older sisters moved to Shreveport and worked for a relative. Sue eventually worked at the Shreveport Garment Factory and raised three children as a single parent.

Today, she has six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren.

Mary Sue Evans, 102
Mary Sue Evans, 102

Sue has one of the cleanest driving records, she began driving in her late 30s and drove until she was 101-years-old and never had a ticket or accident claim her entire life.

She still has her own apartment and is described as fiercely independent. She spends her time watching Judge Judy, Everybody Loves Raymond, The Golden Girls. Sue also is an avid crossword, jigsaw puzzler, and loves to play Scrabble.

Sue’s favorite food is Taco Bell, which she likes to eat often. She also enjoys Piccadilly as her second favorite, and that is where her family plans to take her to celebrate her birthday.

Happy Birthday, Mary Sue Evans!

Storms return early tomorrow

